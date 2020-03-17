Wellington City Council Seeks Public Views On Draft Parking Policy
Wellington City Council opened is seeking feedback on a proposed new parking policy.
The proposals include prioritising parking types in different parts of the city, pricing strategies and area based planning which will ensure a joint approach to addressing parking issues in each area.
Overtime the policy will influence how the Council makes decisions on parking management and this may change how you can access parking in different parts of the city. So, it's important everyone takes the opportunity to share their views.
The Mayor, Councillors and council staff will be out and about in communities around the city to talk to Wellingtonians about the proposals. The schedule below is subject to Government direction on COVID-19 containment measures.
|Where
|Date
|Time
Waitohi Library, 34 Moorefield Road
A NZ Sign language interpreter will be available
|19 March
|10am - 2pm
Island Bay Library
167 The Parade
|21 March
|10am - 2pm
Tawa New World
35 Oxford Street
|22 March
|10am – 2pm
Placemakers
188 Hutt Road, Kaiwharawhara
|23 March
|7am – 9.30am
Karori Library
247 Karori Road
|28 March
|10am - 2pm
Kilbirnie Library
101 Kilbirnie Crescent
Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre
63 Kilbirnie Crescent
|2 April
10am - 2pm
2.30pm - 4.30pm
Berhampore Centennial Community Centre
493 Adelaide Road
A NZ Sign language interpreter will be available on Saturday
3 and 4 April
5 April
12pm - 4pm
10am - 2pm
Victoria University
Kelburn campus
|6 April
|10am - 2pm
CBD
12 Manners Street (next to Tommy Millions)
A NZ Sign language interpreter will be available on 8 April
7 and 8 April
9 April
10am - 2pm
10am – 12pm
The consultation is open until 14 April. The questionnaire and supporting information is available on the Let’s Talk Wellington website https://www.letstalk.wellington.govt.nz/managecityparking and paper submission forms and documents are available at all local libraries.
There is also an opportunity to make an oral submission to Council in the week beginning 20 April. You can book a time to speak to Council by ticking the box on the submission form.