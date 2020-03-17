Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington City Council Seeks Public Views On Draft Parking Policy

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 11:55 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council opened is seeking feedback on a proposed new parking policy.

The proposals include prioritising parking types in different parts of the city, pricing strategies and area based planning which will ensure a joint approach to addressing parking issues in each area.

Overtime the policy will influence how the Council makes decisions on parking management and this may change how you can access parking in different parts of the city. So, it's important everyone takes the opportunity to share their views.

The Mayor, Councillors and council staff will be out and about in communities around the city to talk to Wellingtonians about the proposals. The schedule below is subject to Government direction on COVID-19 containment measures.

WhereDateTime
   

Waitohi Library, 34 Moorefield Road

A NZ Sign language interpreter will be available

19 March10am - 2pm

Island Bay Library

167 The Parade

21 March10am - 2pm

Tawa New World

35 Oxford Street

22 March10am – 2pm

Placemakers

188 Hutt Road, Kaiwharawhara

23 March7am – 9.30am

Karori Library

247 Karori Road

28 March10am - 2pm

Kilbirnie Library

101 Kilbirnie Crescent

Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre

63 Kilbirnie Crescent

2 April

10am - 2pm

2.30pm - 4.30pm

Berhampore Centennial Community Centre

493 Adelaide Road

A NZ Sign language interpreter will be available on Saturday

3 and 4 April

5 April

12pm - 4pm

10am - 2pm

Victoria University

Kelburn campus

6 April10am - 2pm

CBD

12 Manners Street (next to Tommy Millions)

A NZ Sign language interpreter will be available on 8 April

7 and 8 April

9 April

10am - 2pm

10am – 12pm

The consultation is open until 14 April. The questionnaire and supporting information is available on the Let’s Talk Wellington website https://www.letstalk.wellington.govt.nz/managecityparking and paper submission forms and documents are available at all local libraries.

There is also an opportunity to make an oral submission to Council in the week beginning 20 April. You can book a time to speak to Council by ticking the box on the submission form.

