Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Alarm Over Number Of Juvenile White Sharks Caught On Fishing Lines

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 1:25 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

Shark scientists are concerned about the number of juvenile ururoa/great white sharks that have been captured by recreational fishers recently, particularly in Northland.

The Department of Conservation says 12 juvenile white shark captures have been recorded since March last year around the upper North Island.

DOC’s shark expert Clinton Duffy says five of the captures were recorded on Ninety Mile beach, with the most recent capture last week.

“The number of juveniles being caught on fishing lines is a concern because these sharks are endangered, and it means they won’t grow to maturity and contribute to the breeding population,” Duffy says.

Recreational fishers using kontiki and ‘torpedoes’ to set longlines off beaches, were responsible for at least seven of the shark fatalities recorded.

“We want fishers to understand that white sharks are protected and should be released in the water immediately. They shouldn’t be hauled up the beach or dragged backwards by their tails because that will cause further injury.”

There are estimated to be only around 750 adult great white sharks in New Zealand and eastern Australian waters (estimate range between 470 to 1,030 adult individuals).

They are vulnerable to a variety of fishing methods, including trawls, set nets and longlines and have even been found drowned in crayfish pots.

In several instances the sharks were quickly released and probably survived capture. In other cases the carcasses were found discarded on beaches, in some cases they had been butchered or had their jaws removed, and one carcass was finned before DOC staff were able to recover it.

While it is not illegal to accidentally catch or even kill a great white shark all fishers are required to release it immediately and report the event to DOC or a Fisheries Officer as soon as possible.

It is illegal to retain any part of the shark for food or as a memento or trophy, even if it is dead.

People should report sightings of great white sharks to 0800 DOC HOT (0800 36 42 68) or send a photo to the Sharks Mailbox: sharks@doc.govt.nz Reporting sightings (recent or historical) assists research on the species, particularly understanding when and where they occur in different parts of the country.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Prime Minister: Economic Support Package Announced


The Coalition Government has launched the most significant peace-time economic plan in modern New Zealand history to cushion the impact of COVID-19 in the fight to support Kiwis’ jobs and the domestic economy from the virus.
The $12.1 billion package is worth 4% of GDP, a larger plan than that implemented in response to the Global Financial Crisis and comparatively larger than relief packages announced to date in Australia, the UK and the US...More>>

 

RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 