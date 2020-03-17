Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Operation Cookeville – Police Release CCTV Footage As Appeal Continues For Missing Frenchman

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 2:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Waitemata Police are continuing to appeal to the public for sightings of 18-year-old Eloi Jean Rolland, who was reported missing a week ago.

The last confirmed sighting of the French national was at 7.26am on Saturday March 7 at the Fruitvale Road railway station in New Lynn after leaving his Birkenhead address the previous evening.

Enquiries suggest he may have been making his way to Piha, however Police are keeping an open mind around his possible movements.

Eloi speaks limited English and is described as 170cms tall and thin build.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket, jeans, and dark sneakers.

Police are now releasing another recent photo of Eloi along with CCTV footage of Eloi at the Britomart train station shortly before boarding the train to Fruitvale Road.

Detective Senior Sergeant Marcia Murray says Police and Eloi’s family are very concerned for his wellbeing.

“Our concerns grow each day that Eloi remains missing and we urge anyone with possible sightings of Eloi since Saturday 7th March to contact Police immediately.

“We have received multiple calls from members of the public with possible sightings of Eloi in the West Auckland area and we are following up this information.

We want to thank those who have contacted us.”

Anyone with information can contact Waitemata Police Crime Squad on 09 839 0697 and quote file number 200310/8987.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

