Kelston Sudden Deaths: Police Issue Final Update

Attribute to Detective Inspector John Sutton, Waitematā CIB:

Police are in a position to release a further update in relation to a sudden death incident in Kelston on 16 March.

Our enquiries to-date indicate there are no suspicious circumstances in this matter.

Post-mortem examinations have been carried out today and Police will referring the matter to the Coroner.

Police can also name the two, who were a mother and her newborn baby.

They were: Emerald Waiari Tai, aged 27, and Tanatui Samuels, aged 3 days.

This event is an absolute tragedy and Police send their sympathies to the family at this difficult time.

© Scoop Media

