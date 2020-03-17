Kelston Sudden Deaths: Police Issue Final Update
Attribute to Detective Inspector John Sutton, Waitematā CIB:
Police are in a position to release a further update in relation to a sudden death incident in Kelston on 16 March.
Our enquiries to-date indicate there are no suspicious circumstances in this matter.
Post-mortem examinations have been carried out today and Police will referring the matter to the Coroner.
Police can also name the two, who were a mother and her newborn baby.
They were: Emerald Waiari Tai, aged 27, and Tanatui Samuels, aged 3 days.
This event is an absolute tragedy and Police send their sympathies to the family at this difficult time.