Council Urges Calm And Common Sense Over COVID-19

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Porirua City Council is taking all sensible precautions following Ministry of Health guidelines in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 is a new illness that can affect lungs and airways. It’s caused by a type of coronavirus and the main symptoms are a cough, high temperature and shortness of breath. These symptoms are similar to other illnesses such as influenza.

Porirua City Council Chief Executive Wendy Walker says the organisation is closely following advice from the Ministry of Health.

“The situation is changing regularly so we are in close contact with all relevant authorities to make sure we are doing things right,” she says.

“My efforts are focused on keeping our staff healthy and safe, ensuring council services can continue to operate for the community and supporting Government efforts to respond to issues for our community and the wider region.

“We are taking our lead from the Government. There’s plenty of advice out there - not all of it well considered so it’s important people go to the official sources for all their information.”

Mayor Anita Baker says this is a time that some will be feeling under stress, so urges calm.

“We want people to be prepared, not scared, and to help to stop the spread of the virus to protect the most vulnerable in our community,” she says.

“There are things you can do to keep yourself and your whānau safe, and there are things we are doing as a city.”

What you can do

  • Wash hands regularly with soap, for at least 20 seconds
  • Sneeze or cough into tissues or your elbow
  • Clean surfaces regularly
  • Stay home if you’re sick
  • Follow the advice of Ministry of Health
  • Look out for those more vulnerable members of our community
  • Prepare but don’t panic. Visit health.govt.nz for updates.
  • If you have symptoms and have recently returned from overseas, call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 and follow their advice

What we’re doing

Here are some of the specific things we’re doing in Porirua City to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

Te Rauparaha Arena, Arena Aquatics, Arena Fitness, Cannons Creek Pool

  • Any staff with flu-like symptoms will be instructed to stay home and go to a doctor. We encourage customers to do the same.
  • Increased cleaning of high touch points and common areas.
  • Hand sanitizer at reception for customers and staff to use.
  • Events scheduled in the Arena of greater than 500 attendees have been cancelled to help avoid crowds.

Cleaning of Council property

  • Public toilets and other council properties are cleaned regularly using products suitable to remove pathogens.
  • Cleaning contractors advise that there are currently no supply issues with cleaning products, toilet paper or hand towels.

Council staff

  • Any staff who are unwell will stay home
  • Staff are being reminded to follow all safe hygiene guidelines, such as handwashing.

