Older Kiwis - Please Ask For Help And Stay Connected!

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 3:23 pm
Press Release: Age Concern

Age Concern New Zealand want to make sure all older people are supported through the Covid-19 pandemic. During a time of uncertainty and social distancing it is normal to feel distressed and experience symptoms of stress. Age Concerns are here to help you.

Age Concerns are based in 40 locations across New Zealand and our teams are available to help with advice and support.

Stephanie Clare, Chief Executive Age Concern New Zealand, says “This is not a time to sit in silence, if you are worried about anything from your medication and food supplies through to your mental wellbeing you should call us.

“Too often we hear of people not wanting to be a burden or make a fuss, please make a fuss! We have amazing staff and volunteers who can help direct you to the support or information you need.

“We know that social isolation is already a huge issue for some of our older kiwis so we are adapting some of our services from face to face to other forms of connection so that no one feels alone during this time.

“We are also encouraging friends, family and communities to find new ways to keep connected, from Skype calls, delivering a meal and phoning each other to leaving notes of kindness in mail boxes.

“We all have the power to connect in a safe way and help each other through this scary time” says Stephanie.

We are following the Ministry of Health guidelines for all our services and using the most current advice in these rapidly changing times.
Some key things you need to know are:

  • If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, call the NZ Covid-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453
  • Visit the Ministry of Health for more information and the latest advice on symptoms, prevention, treatment, how it spreads, self-isolation and more
  • Wash your hands often
  • Minimise direct contact with others
  • Make sure you stay connected – look for new ways to connect rather than face to face
  • Still do things that make you happy for your mental health
  • Ask your near neighbours to share contact details
  • The government has announced superannuitants will get a cash bonus and a one-off doubling of the Winter Energy Payment this year.

Age Concern New Zealand plays an important role in delivering support, services and infrastructure to support older Kiwis across New Zealand. We are here to help, please get in touch. You can find your nearest Age Concern contact details on our website:

www.ageconcern.org.nz

