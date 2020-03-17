Two Travellers In Custody Following Failure To Comply With Self-isolation Requirements

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) can confirm that two individuals who arrived in New Zealand yesterday morning from South East Asia and failed to comply with the requirements to self-isolate have been made liable for deportation under the Immigration Act.

On Saturday, the Government announced that every person entering New Zealand from anywhere in the world will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, excluding the Pacific.

The pair are required to remain in New Zealand for the period of the 14 day self-isolation.

INZ Compliance and Verification General Manager Stephen Vaughan says by not self-isolating, these individuals are putting the rest of New Zealand at risk.

“This kind of behaviour is completely irresponsible and will not be tolerated which is why these individuals have been made liable for deportation.

“They are currently being quarantined. If they fail to depart after quarantine, they will be arrested and detained under the Immigration Act. Being deported has serious consequences. It means individuals will be banned from returning to New Zealand for a period of time and they may also find it difficult to travel to other countries,” says Stephen Vaughan.

“The travel restrictions and requirements to self-isolate are in place for a good reason and will help save lives by reducing the spread of coronavirus. It is important that all travellers to New Zealand abide with those requirements.

“New Zealand is going hard, and going early, to do everything it can to protect New Zealand from COVID-19 and INZ is committed to doing all it can to help protect New Zealand during this uncertain time.”

© Scoop Media

