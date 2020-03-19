Rāhui Placed On Tutaekurī
A rāhui has been placed on the Tutaekurī River from Waiohiki to Waitangi, following a body being found. Mana whenua have placed the rāhui.
The rāhui prohibits anyone from swimming until Saturday 21 March or collecting mahinga kai/food until Wednesday 25 March from the river.
There will be a karakia at 4pm Thursday 19 March near Pettigrew Green Arena.
Hawke's Bay Police
with the Police National Dive Squad recovered the body from
the Tutaekurī River, near Taradale, on
Wednesday.