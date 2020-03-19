Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hawke’s Bay’s First Community-Based Assessment Centre Opens Today

Thursday, 19 March 2020, 12:46 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board’s first community-based assessment centre opened today. The Hastings-based centre is the first to open. These centres are not drop-in centres and anyone that turns up without an appointment will be turned away.

When and how to use a community-based assessment centre: -

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board’s Medical officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said CBACs are a part of district health boards’ pandemic plans nationwide.

“The centres have been established as a matter of urgency to manage the high demand for testing of people in self isolation who have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

“The CBACs aim to take some of the load off general practices, that are already very busy, and will get busier now that the flu immunisation is available.

“I want to stress CBAC’s are not a drop-in centre and if people do just turn up, they will be turned away. We must make sure the people who need to be assessed are able to, and that the centres are not being overwhelmed.”

