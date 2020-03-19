Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton’s Anzac Day Services Cancelled

Thursday, 19 March 2020, 2:24 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

The cancellation of Hamilton’s Anzac Day events will not diminish the remembrance of our city’s fallen and returned soldiers.

That’s the message from Hamilton City Council and Hamilton Returned and Services Association (RSA), after the Royal NZ RSA announced Anzac Day services around the country would be cancelled to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The NZ RSA decision is in line with Government advice to downscale, cancel or postpone events with an expected attendance of more than 500 people.

Hamilton’s traditional Dawn and Civic Services both attract thousands of people every year to pay tribute to New Zealanders who have fought in all wars and peacekeeping operations.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said the cancellation of Hamilton’s ANZAC Day service was a blow, but the right thing to do given the number of older people who traditionally attend Anzac Day events.

“We are taking COVID-19 very seriously but that doesn’t mean Anzac Day in Hamilton will not be observed,” she said.

“Hamiltonians will still want to honour our veterans and defence force personnel on what is a very special day for the city and for New Zealand.

“We’re already considering how we might work with the RSA to mark the occasion in another way and will advise details as soon as possible. But it won’t include official public gatherings of any kind.”

Hamilton RSA President Jan Luttrell said the health of its members and the wider community was the organisation’s priority.

“This is a difficult decision in an unprecedented environment, and we apologise to our Veterans and their families,” she said.

The RSA’s annual Poppy Day fundraising appeal has also been postponed, and the installation of white crosses on Memorial Park, coordinated by the Fields of Remembrance Trust, will not go ahead.

People may still choose to visit the city’s Cenotaph or other memorial sites to pay their respects on or around Anzac Day.

Those who do should follow Ministry of Health advice available at the time. Right now, advice includes avoiding personal contact, staying home if you feel unwell, and coughing or sneezing into your elbow or by covering your mouth and nose with tissues.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Long Lockdowns Need To Last, And The Ventilator Shortages

The lockdown announced yesterday by PM Jacinda Ardern is consistent with the advice from the Imperial College Covid-19 team in London, whose blueprint the NZ government has been following (a) in order to slow down the spread of the disease and (b) to even out the demands being placed on the health system. As Vox explains: The report outlines two scenarios for combating the spread of the outbreak. One is mitigation, which focuses on “slowing but not necessarily stopping epidemic spread.” Another is suppression, “which aims to reverse epidemic growth.”.. More>>

ALSO:

 

 
 

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 