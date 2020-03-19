Water Incident, Lake Rotoma
Thursday, 19 March 2020, 4:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services attended the scene of a water incident
involving one person at Lake Rotoma today.
Police were
notified of the water incident at 10:51 this
morning.
The person has since been confirmed
deceased.
The death will be referred to the
Coroner.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations