COVID-19: Test Results Negative For All Logan Park High School Contacts



All 150 Logan Park High School students tested for COVID-19 have returned negative tests.

As a precaution, those students were tested as they were identified as close contacts of the 12th case, a teenage student at the school.

The decision to test the 150 close contacts was made after a discussion with the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor, the Ministry of Health's own Chief Science Advisor and the local Medical Officer of Health.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says these results indicate that the Dunedin cases were linked to overseas travel, rather than a possible community link.

"This is reassuring for the local community and for our broader public health response."

Secretary of Education Iona Holsted has acknowledged the support that the school and school community have shown each other over the past couple of days while waiting for the test results.

"We are pleased the school is reopening on Tuesday after the Otago anniversary holiday."

The school will be carefully cleaned before reopening.

"All 150 close contacts will remain in self-isolation for a period of 14 days. Over that time, as a further precaution they will be watched carefully for symptoms in case they develop," says Dr Bloomfield.

Further information on this will be provided at tomorrow's media stand-up

