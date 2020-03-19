Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Handbook Offers Guide To Engaging With Council

Thursday, 19 March 2020, 5:02 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

If you’re interested in learning more about how you can engage with Horowhenua District Council and be more involved in local democratic processes, the newly-published Council Handbook 2020 is for you.

The handbook is a collection of information about the processes through which Council engages with residents of Horowhenua, as well as how Council makes decisions and how residents and ratepayers can influence these processes.

It also helps to support the purpose of local government by promoting local democracy. It does this by providing the public with information on the ways to influence local democratic processes.

The handbook includes information about: functions, responsibilities, and activities of Council; electoral arrangements; governance structures and processes; how elected members make decisions; the management structure and key processes of Council; and the six community outcomes identified as priorities in Council’s Long Term Plan. It also contains key district statistics; how to contact elected members; and which elected members serve on which committees, statutory bodies and community groups.

The handbook incorporates Horowhenua District Council’s Local Governance Statement. Under the Local Government Act 2002, every council in New Zealand reviews its Local Governance Statement within six months of local elections.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to take stock of how we engage and involve the district’s residents in Council activities, and keep them fully informed,” Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden said.

“This year, as well as updating the information we provide, we’ve refreshed the look and feel of the document to make it more accessible and engaging.”

The handbook will be distributed to ratepayer and residents groups and is available in print from Council’s customer service centres or by contacting Council on 06 366 0999 or enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz. You can also access it online at horowhenua.govt.nz/governancestatement

