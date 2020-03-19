Covid-19: Metlink Removes Cash Sales From Buses, Trains And Stations

To stay one step ahead of COVID-19 and give our passengers and staff more peace of mind, Metlink will be removing all cash sales from trains, buses and stations as of Monday, March 23.

“On Metlink’s rail network, ticket checking and cash sales will be removed from trains and train stations, moving to EFTPOS only at staffed stations,” Greater Wellington Regional Council Chair Daran Ponter says.

To encourage train customers to make the leap to EFTPOS, there will be a 50 per cent discount on all monthly passes during April, May and June.

“Ten-trip and single tickets will also continue to be sold but we will ask customers to cross off each trip themselves under an honesty policy. These tickets will be available from staffed stations and will also need to be purchased using EFTPOS.

“Any customers buying a monthly pass for April will be able to start using it in March. Aside from occasional spot checks at railway stations, we will be trusting customers to have the right ticket to travel,” Cr Ponter says.

Similarly, for the health and safety of bus drivers and passengers throughout the region, cash payments will be removed from all Metlink buses and we are asking customers to use a Snapper card.

“We understand the move from cash to Snapper is new for a small number of customers and we would like to support them as best we can, so from 23-30 March any passenger boarding a bus without a Snapper card will be given a Snapper card preloaded with $5,” Cr Ponter says.

There will be no changes in the use of SuperGold Cards on Metlink trains and buses.

“Public transport is an essential part of keeping our country running at this time. Metlink and Greater Wellington continue to take advice from the Ministry of Health and the NZ Transport Agency and the health and safety of both our staff and customers is the most important thing.

“I want to thank all of our customers for their patience during this difficult time and for continuing to work with us as things evolve,” Cr Ponter says.

© Scoop Media

