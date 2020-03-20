Emergency Services Are Attending A Serious Crash On Cardiff Street, Palmerston North
Friday, 20 March 2020, 8:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police received a report of the single-vehicle crash
around 6:40am.
Initial reports are that one person has
been seriously injured.
The Serious Crash Unit is
attending.
Road closures are in place around Cardiff
Road, and people are asked to avoid the
area.
