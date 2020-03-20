One Person Has Died Following The Serious Single-vehicle Crash On Cardiff Street Today
Friday, 20 March 2020, 9:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The crash occurred around 6:40am and there were no other
occupants in the vehicle.
The Serious Crash Unit are
examining the scene and the road is expected to remain
closed for some
time.
