Resident Alerts Police To Boat Capsize Near Barrett Reef

Sergeant Richard Kennedy, Supervisor, Wellington Police Maritime Unit

Police are praising a member of the public who raised the alarm when a small boat capsized and sank near Barrett Reef yesterday afternoon.

The Breaker Bay resident acted quickly after noticing the 4.5 metre aluminium pontoon boat start to sink when overcome by the rough northerly conditions at about 4pm.

The boat had two men on board.

They were thrown into the sea but were able to make their way to one of the larger rocks at Barrett Reef.

Thanks to the actions of this resident, Wellington Police Maritime Unit staff on board the Lady Elizabeth IV launch were able to travel out to the reef in less than 10 minutes.

On arrival two crew were deployed in the launch’s tender and were able to pluck the men off the Reef.

The tender then transported the pair to Breaker Bay where they were safely delivered to a waiting Police patrol.

