Everybody Needs Good Neighbours – And We Can Help

Friday, 20 March 2020, 1:33 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Neighbours Day events may be affected by COVID-19 novel Coronavirus, but the kaupapa remains the same – and we have the resources to help with that.

With limits on social activities and large gatherings taking place, it’s particularly important to think about safe, sensible ways we can stay connected and support each other in our communities to reduce social isolation and build resilience.

Rather than get-togethers and events, there are other ways to show support and get to know your neighbours – one great resource is our support card.

This card is a neighbourly gesture inspired by a worldwide movement to help those living close-by who might be in self isolation. You can download the card and print it out, or collect from local libraries, community centres and the Service Centre, then fill it in and drop it in your surrounding mailboxes.

If you’re willing and able, this is great way to let your neighbours know that you’re there for them, should they need groceries picked-up, mail delivered or just a friendly chat – while also practising social distancing (observing a one metre distance between yourself and other people).

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free and Council Resilience portfolio holder Councillor Malcolm Sparrow are reinforcing the importance of getting to know those around you.

“Now more than ever it’s good to check on your neighbours and do what you can to offer to help. We’re encouraging people to use these support cards to get contact details. If nothing else, leave a note in your neighbour’s letter box, or flick them a text and check how things are going,” says Deputy Mayor Sarah Free.

Councillor Sparrow also emphasises the importance of neighbourly connections in the event of a major earthquake or other natural disaster like the current COVID-19 situation.

“The Christchurch earthquakes demonstrated that community and neighbourly connections are vital to the recovery effort and people’s wellbeing after a major event. We know that Wellingtonians stand ready to support their neighbours should the need arise.”

To encourage growing your neighbourhood, there are also seed packets available to give out to your community. These are available at the Service Centre and we’ll be delivering them to neighbourhood groups.

More information and resources are available at wellington.govt.nz/neighboursday and check out your local Neighbourhood Support group.

