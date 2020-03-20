COVID-19 – Council To Actively Manage Numbers At Council Facilities

Porirua City Council will be actively managing the numbers of people visiting council facilities, in line with the Government directive limiting gathering numbers to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday the Prime Minister announced gatherings and events of 500 or more people outside should be cancelled. On Thursday this was extended to gatherings of 100 people indoors. The measures don’t apply to workplaces, schools, supermarkets or public transport.

Council will be actively monitoring the numbers of people visiting our indoor facilities to make sure numbers don’t exceed 100. These places include our libraries, Te Rauparaha Arena, Arena Aquatics, Cannons Creek Pool, community halls and the chapel at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.

Acting Chief Operating Officer Olivia Dovey says Council is committed to protecting the health and wellbeing of the community and our staff, and is following all Government guidelines.

“We will be taking an active approach and there may be times where we need to move people from an area, or temporarily delay entry,” she says.

“Please don’t be offended if you’re approached by one of our staff members – we are all working together to keep everyone healthy in these challenging times.”

We will keep people updated if the situation changes.

© Scoop Media

