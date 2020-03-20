Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Marlborough Pandemic Group Update

Friday, 20 March 2020, 4:48 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

The Marlborough Pandemic Group met again today to discuss the Covid-19 crisis and share the latest information about the economic challenges now facing the Marlborough region. The Group is taking a ‘Team Marlborough’ approach.

Mayor John Leggett, who chairs the group, said it’s a difficult time but people are doing their best to adjust to the new environment.

“Marlburians can have confidence that there is a lot of good work going on at the moment and our key industries and employer groups are responding to the challenges of the Covid-19 crisis.”

“We will come out the other side of this - we are a resilient bunch who have experienced challenges and emergencies before.”

“Also, remember to look after yourself, go for a walk, get some sleep and spend time with your loved ones. There is absolutely no need to stock up on food supplies; everyone should just shop normally.”

“I’d encourage everyone to support ‘the little guy’ with their purchases and activities locally in Marlborough.”

“The main impacts we are going to see immediately are on our smaller, tourism-related businesses,” Mayor Leggett says.

“Business owners may be eligible for the new Government wage subsidy, just go to https://covid19.govt.nz/ for all the details. It is really quick and easy.”

“Obviously with the closure of New Zealand’s borders yesterday, there may be impacts on the supply of vine pruning workers for the winter, who come from the Asia-Pacific under the RSE scheme.”

“The viticulture industry is considering what contingencies they have to ensure that the vines can be pruned and that their human resources can be shared collectively. They may also need to seek local sources of labour.”

The Mayor said the Council will be doing all it can to support Marlborough economically and is looking to freeze any rates increase this year to the Local Government Cost Index, which is 2.2%.

“The Council can make a difference and with Port Marlborough and Marlborough Airport we have a lot of spending power. We want to keep all our budgeted capital expenditure projects going - they oil the wheels for many construction, trades and small businesses here,” he said.

“We’re all in this together – let’s support each other, be kind and consider our neighbours, clients, suppliers and business partners – we are all interlinked and we need to look after each other.”

Representatives at the meeting today included Port Marlborough, Wine Marlborough, Public Health, Marlborough Civil Defence and Emergency Management, the Council, Marlborough Chamber of Commerce, Destination Marlborough, the RSE Employers Group, Marlborough Forest Industry Association, MBIE, MSD, Stuart Smith MP, Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor, Councillor Gerald Hope and the Marine Farming Association.

Marlborough Civil Defence and Emergency Management are supporting the health sector with welfare coordination.

More information: https://covid19.govt.nz/ and https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Long Lockdowns Need To Last, And The Ventilator Shortages

The lockdown announced yesterday by PM Jacinda Ardern is consistent with the advice from the Imperial College Covid-19 team in London, whose blueprint the NZ government has been following (a) in order to slow down the spread of the disease and (b) to even out the demands being placed on the health system. As Vox explains: The report outlines two scenarios for combating the spread of the outbreak. One is mitigation, which focuses on “slowing but not necessarily stopping epidemic spread.” Another is suppression, “which aims to reverse epidemic growth.”.. More>>

ALSO:

 

 
 

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 