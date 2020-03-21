Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kāpiti Coast Public Facilities To Stay Open For Now

Saturday, 21 March 2020, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan says swimming pools, libraries and other community facilities around the Kāpiti Coast District will remain open for now but people who unwell are urged to stay clear.

“We’re monitoring the situation closely and are using Ministry of Health, central and local government guidance to inform our decisions.

“We are confident that we can comply with maximum crowd size limits of 100 people in one enclosed space at one time across all our Council’s facilities so for now the Coastland’s Aquatic Centre, Ōtaki Pool, Paraparaumu Library, Waikanae Library, Ōtaki Library and public facilities will remain open.

“We urge anyone using our facilities to follow the Ministry of Health’s guidance on physical distancing (physical distancing means remaining 1 metre away from other people, or if you are closer than 1 metre, being there for less than 15 minutes) and to do the right thing by staying at home if they feel unwell.”

The Mayor says the Council has stepped up its cleaning regime and has also encouraged its staff to stay home if they are unwell.

“It’s a challenging time for everyone but we recognise our facilities play an important role in maintaining people’s health and wellbeing.

“The situation is constantly changing but we are monitoring things closely and will take appropriate action, in line with office guidance, to help keep our community safe and healthy.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Long Lockdowns Need To Last, And The Ventilator Shortages

The lockdown announced yesterday by PM Jacinda Ardern is consistent with the advice from the Imperial College Covid-19 team in London, whose blueprint the NZ government has been following (a) in order to slow down the spread of the disease and (b) to even out the demands being placed on the health system. As Vox explains: The report outlines two scenarios for combating the spread of the outbreak. One is mitigation, which focuses on “slowing but not necessarily stopping epidemic spread.” Another is suppression, “which aims to reverse epidemic growth.”.. More>>

ALSO:

 

 
 

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 