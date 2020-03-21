Mayor Urges People To Stay Calm And Follow Official Advice

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan is calling for calm following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement today.

“Today’s announcement gives us clear direction on how and when we respond, both as a community and as a nation, to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation.

“The alert system is informed by the latest data from testing rather than hearsay, rumours or perceptions.

“More than ever, we need to be calm, we need to be kind and we need to follow the Ministry of Health’s and governments advice.

“We have a lot of older people in our community who will be worried right now and it is important that we rally together and support them the best we can.

“Stay connected with your loved ones, your neighbours and if you are supporting people that are self-isolating at home, please take the necessary precautions. If you are sick please stay at home.

“COVID-19 will challenge us in more ways than you can imagine. It’s vitally important that we look out for one another, be patient and kind and do the right things to protect our community.”

© Scoop Media

