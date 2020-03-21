One Person Has Died Following A Crash On Meeanee Rd, Jervoistown
Saturday, 21 March 2020, 2:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man in his 40s has died following a crash on Meeanee
Road, Napier last night.
The crash, between a car and
a pedestrian, occurred about 10:30pm.
The road was
closed for a number of hours as the Serious Crash Unit
examined the scene, however it has now
reopened.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations