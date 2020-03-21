Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ruapehu Residents Urged To Strictly Follow COVID-19 Guidelines

Saturday, 21 March 2020, 6:16 pm
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

Mayor Don Cameron said that Council understood the stress COVID-19 was placing on some members of the Ruapehu community and was feeling what they were going through.

“Council understands how difficult things are for many members of our communities who are now very uncertain about the future,” he said.

“This is stressful time for everyone but especially so for those in high-risk categories notably those over 70, have a compromised immune system or have underlying health conditions.

People should however take comfort from the commitment of Council with the support of central government and other agencies to do all we can to limit the impact on people from the pandemic.

It is important that at times like this that we all work together and focus on what we can do and not worry about what might happen

This means staying calm, keeping yourself informed via the official government COVID-19 or mainstream news channels, and strictly follow the guidelines for keeping themselves and the community safe.

If we all pull together and do this we will limit the impact of COVID-19 and get us all back on the road to recovery sooner.

Everyone should be strictly adhering to social distancing guidelines of limiting unnecessary travel and keeping a 2m distance from people in public and any interaction to under 15 minutes.

If you are feeling the start of flu like symptoms even if they are very mild you must self-isolate and stay home.

People should also note that panic shopping is unnecessary and unhelpful and they should shop normally.

Most importantly regularly thoroughly wash and dry your hands.”

Mayor Cameron added that for to help people understand the big picture the government has implemented a four level four-level Covid-19 alert system with all of NZ currently at Level 2 - Reduce (Disease is contained, but risks of community transmission growing)

Even if we reach Level 3 or 4 supermarkets and pharmacies as essential services will continue to operate,” he said.

More information on the COVID-19 Alert Levels is available from the official government COVID-19 website covid19.govt.nz

