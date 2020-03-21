Road Closed With Diversions In Place - Serious Crash, No 2 Line, Okoia - Central
Saturday, 21 March 2020, 6:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on
No 2 Line, Okoia, Whanganui.
Police were called about
6.05pm.
Initial indications are one person has been
seriously injured.
The road is closed and diversions
are in place.
Motorists should avoid the area, if
possible.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations