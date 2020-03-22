One Person Dies Following Two-car Crash - Update - Serious Crash, No 2 Line, Okoia - Central
Sunday, 22 March 2020, 10:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following the serious crash on No 2
Line, Okoia, Whanganui this evening.
The road will
remain closed, with diversions in place, while the Serious
Crash Unit examines the scene.
Motorists should
continue to avoid the
area.
