Confirmed COVID-19 Case In Wānaka – A Message From Mayor Boult

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult has reiterated the need to follow all Ministry of Health advice in the light of today’s confirmed case of COVID-19 in Wānaka.

“I have been advised that this first case in the Upper Clutha is a male who arrived via Queenstown Airport, transferring from an international flight from LA into Auckland,” said Mayor Boult.

“First and foremost, our thoughts and wishes are with the affected person and his whanau. Whatever personal challenges we face in this current situation, we must continue to offer support and compassion to those in need whilst they recover.”

“I am sure this will be a jolt for our Upper Clutha communities although with the pace of spread currently increasing it was inevitable our district would see new cases. However, the actions put in place by the Ministry and Central Government are there to specifically ensure New Zealand does not experience the same level of outbreak seen in places like Italy. We continue to take our lead from the Ministry of Health and encourage everyone to follow their advice and guidance to stay healthy and minimise the spread of infection,” he said.

“For our part, we had already activated the Wānaka Incident Control Centre from our Ardmore Street office, and they are working closely with the district-wide Council Emergency Management team. These teams have a clear focus on coordinating local welfare support should it be needed and communicating how people can access services, accommodation and community networks where needed.”

Those in self isolation can access a help line to register and advise of any requirements or welfare needs and the QLDC Emergency Management Team will continue to work directly with Southern District Health Board and Ministry of Health to respond to any emerging risks in the district.

Details of local resources and support, advice regarding events or business continuity, and useful links to advice and guidance can be found on the QLDC website: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/covid-19

If you believe you may have contracted the virus (do not visit your doctor if you believe you have COVID-19), or are struggling with the emotional and mental effects of self-isolation, please contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

