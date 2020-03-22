Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Horowhenua And Kāpiti District Councils Move To Protect Communities From COVID-19

Sunday, 22 March 2020, 5:26 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Horowhenua District Council and Kāpiti Coast District Council are joining other councils around the country in closing its community centres and swimming pools following the government’s announcement that New Zealand is at Alert Level 2.

Closures in Horowhenua will affect Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō in Levin, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton, the Shannon Library, Levin Aquatic Centre, and the Foxton Heated Pools.

Mayors Bernie Wanden and K Gurunathan reassured customers and the community that the two councils are taking a sensible and vigilant approach to the evolving situation regarding COVID-19.

“Our priority is the health and safety of our community. More than 25% of our district’s population is aged over 65, and it’s important that we play our part in limiting the potential spread of COVID-19. While we regret the need to close our pools and community facilities, we’re confident that our community will understand and support our decision,” Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden said.

“We’re continuing to take guidance from the Ministry of Health on all decision making around COVID-19, and we’re connecting with relevant agencies and authorities at a regional level.”

Horowhenua District Council will reassess the closure of its community centres and the Levin Aquatic Centre in two weeks. However, Foxton Pool, which is near the end of its open season, will not open again until spring.

In addition to closing community centres and swimming pools, Horowhenua District Council has put a number of measures in place to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and ensure essential public services continue:

Council’s Main Office (126 Oxford Street, Levin)

Council’s service centre at 126 Oxford Street in Levin remains open.

We’ve made hand-sanitiser available in public areas and increased our cleaning of high-use touch devices and surfaces.

We’ve asked staff to observe ‘social distancing’ in their interactions and to maintain high levels of personal hand cleanliness. Officers will also be avoiding all unnecessary contact, so please do not be offended if they do not shake your hand or hongi.

We have numerous services available online and are working to expand these services as quickly as possible, so please check our website prior to attending our offices in person. Alternatively, you can always email, text or phone.

Please do not visit our premises if you are unwell, have recently arrived in New Zealand from any other country, have been in close contact with someone confirmed with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or been asked to self-isolate.

Council Services

Other than the closure of community centres and swimming pools, Council services are continuing as normal. However, we are asking the public to assist our officers by practising social distancing – that is observing a one metre distance between yourself and other people.

Internally, we have been assessing our business continuity plans and have tested our IT systems, with key officers working from home to ensure our technology had the capacity. Officers have been encouraged to reduce travel and shift to virtual or phone meetings where possible.

Officers will also be avoiding all unnecessary contact, so please do not be offended if they do not shake your hand or hongi.

Protecting the health of our officers is our priority, so please do not be offended if we ask you questions about your health.

Off-site Library Services

Loan periods have been extended on all Libraries Horowhenua books, magazines, DVDs and jigsaws, and we are asking people to keep any items they currently have on loan at home. Any items returned late due to the closure of community centres will have any fines forgiven.

Libraries Horowhenua is also offering its Homelink book delivery service to anyone who would like to receive library services from home. Details and the application form are available on the Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō website at www.tetakere.org.nz/Your-Library/Library-Services/Homelink

People who are not already library members can sign up for e-membership, giving them online access to all Libraries Horowhenua e-books, e-audio, Kete Horowhenua, databases, and over 6,000 international newspapers through Press Reader.

Events

In line with Ministry of Health Guidelines and the Government’s direction, Council has cancelled all events with expected attendance of over 500 people, as well as programmes and activities where more than 100 people would gather indoors.

Most notable are the cancellations of the Kai, Culture and Colours Fiesta which was due to be held on the Village Green, Gladys Taylor Park, Levin on 4 April and the eight ANZAC Commemoration events due to be held across the district. The Citizenship Ceremony on 27 March has also been cancelled on the advice of the Department of Internal Affairs, and you should contact DIA if you are impacted by this cancellation.

We are continuing to monitor the situation closely, and to take advice from the Ministry of Health. We will keep information on our websites up to date as we continue to receive guidance.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Long Lockdowns Need To Last, And The Ventilator Shortages

The lockdown announced yesterday by PM Jacinda Ardern is consistent with the advice from the Imperial College Covid-19 team in London, whose blueprint the NZ government has been following (a) in order to slow down the spread of the disease and (b) to even out the demands being placed on the health system. As Vox explains: The report outlines two scenarios for combating the spread of the outbreak. One is mitigation, which focuses on “slowing but not necessarily stopping epidemic spread.” Another is suppression, “which aims to reverse epidemic growth.”.. More>>

ALSO:

 

 
 

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 