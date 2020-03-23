Road Closed Following Single-car Crash - Serious Crash, Karapiro - Waikato
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious single-car crash on Karapiro Road, Karapiro, following which the vehicle has caught fire. One person has died following the serious single-car crash on Karapiro Road, Karapiro, this evening.
Police were called about 7.50pm. The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
The road is closed, with diversions in place, while emergency services work at the scene.
Motorists should avoid the area, if possible.