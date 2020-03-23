Dynamic Weather On World Meteorology Day

MetService are forecasting a duo of southerly fronts this week, making for colder and wetter conditions – some active weather to mark World Meteorology Day (Monday 23 March).

Monday and Tuesday see a strong southerly change travel up the country. Brief respite on Wednesday and early Thursday precedes a second front, perpetuating the dip in temperatures and some rain.

Today, the front is being forecast as a “southerly buster” as it travels up the South Island east coast. A colloquial term frequently used by Southern Hemisphere meteorologists, a buster refers to a dramatic southerly change, abruptly delivering very strong winds, sharp temperature drops and a burst of rain. It’s also not uncommon for a few rumbles of thunder.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes explains: “Today’s buster up the South Island will be a rather significant change in the weather, especially for those around the coast. We are expecting strong wind gusts of up to 90 km/h in exposed locations.”

The cooler temperatures get a short break mid-week as high-pressure settles things for a time. However, the second front which hits on Thursday will again bring cold temperatures, wet weather and strong winds.

“We are in autumn,” reminds McInnes, “and that means the time of year for changeable weather, so keep up to date with the forecast on metservice.com.”

Understanding our Severe Weather Watches and Warnings

Outlooks are about looking ahead:

To provide advanced information on possible future Watches and/or Warnings

Issued routinely once or twice a day

Recommendation: Plan

Watches

are about being alert:

When severe weather is possible, but not sufficiently imminent or certain for a warning to be issued

Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather.

During a Watch: Stay alert

Orange Warnings

are about taking action:

When severe weather is imminent or is occurring

Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather

In the event of an Orange Warning: Take action

Red Warnings

are about taking immediate action:

When extremely severe weather is imminent or is occurring

Issued when an event is expected to be among the worst that we get – it will have significant impact and it is possible that a lot of people will be affected

In the event of a Red Warning: Act now!

