Change In Fire Season For Pumicelands

The fire season in Pumicelands will change from prohibited to restricted effective from 8am Tuesday 24 March. This means that a permit is required to light a fire in open air.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Steve Webb says the changes have been made because recent rainfall, further forecast rain and cooler evenings and mornings have reduced the fire danger.

"If you do need to light a fire, go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check whether you will need a fire permit and apply for one."

"Your permit will require you to meet specific conditions to help you manage your fire safely."

Central Lakes and Bay of Plenty districts will remain in a Prohibited Fire Season meaning no fires are allowed in these areas.

Steve Webb wants the community to remember that there is still a very high fire risk.

"Even though Pumicelands is no longer in a prohibited season, there is still very high fire risk. Some of our biggest fires happen in Autumn when people mistakenly think the fire risk is less and stop being so careful.

"Please continue to be vigilant and make sure you take precautions to stop a fire starting or getting out of control."

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check the fire season in your specific location & for tips to make sure you and your family stay fire safe.

