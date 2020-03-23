Council Focuses On Lifeline Services As Country Locks Down On Covid-19

After the Prime Minister’s announcement today that New Zealand’s Covid-19 alert level has risen to three and will rise to level four in 48 hour’s time, Marlborough District Council is completing its planned transition to the provision of critical lifeline services, and moving most of its non-critical staff to working from home.

Chief Executive Mark Wheeler said the Council’s pandemic planning has been fast-tracked after the Prime Minister’s announcement today.

“Our focus now is on delivering critical lifeline services such as drinking water, waste management, sewerage and effluent disposal, road maintenance and emergency management. Keeping Port Marlborough and Marlborough Airport operational is also critical.”

“There are other important services we will continue to provide including customer services through our call centre, flood protection and maintenance, environmental monitoring, harbour safety, health compliance, resource, building consents and biosecurity. We also need support functions such as IT, finance, HR, payroll and and communications.”

Mr Wheeler confirmed the Blenheim office front counter in Seymour St will close today. Anyone wanting a Council service should contact us on via phone on 03 520 7400 or email mdc@marlborough.govt.nz

Cheque or cash payments can be made via the secure drop box at the Council building front doors. Destination Marlborough’s office also closed today.

Mayor John Leggett strongly urged people to support the Prime Minister’s and Ministry of Health’s advice and direction.

“This is an unprecedented global emergency and everyone in Marlborough needs to play their part.”

Please refer to the Government’s Covid-19 website for further updates: www.covid19.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

