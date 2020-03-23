COVID-19 Update 23 March 2020

We’re reviewing our operations after the Government announcement to raise the COVID-19 alert to level 3 this afternoon and to level 4 in 48 hours.

We want to assure the public that our priority is to keep providing the services that will help our households and businesses through this and back on their feet when it’s over.

Our focus continues to be on delivering core services such as drinking water, roads and rubbish and we have plans in place to do this.

These remaining public venues are now closed:

All customer service centres/libraries

Civic Centre customer centre

Govett-Brewster Art Gallery

Community pools at Waitara, Inglewood and Oakura

TSB Showplace and TSB Stadium

public toilets.

The majority of our staff are now working from home with the exception of those who are delivering essential services.

Where possible we ask people to get in touch with us by phone 06-759 6060, an email enquiries@npdc.govt.nz or visit www.npdc.govt.nz.

We’re in uncharted waters and we thank everyone for their patience and understanding.

We need to unite against COVID 19 help our mates, family and those who are vulnerable.

Attribution: NPDC spokesperson Jacqueline Baker

© Scoop Media

