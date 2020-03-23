Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Statement On Government's Decision To Close Schools

Monday, 23 March 2020, 7:34 pm
Press Release: NZEI

Please attribute the below to Liam Rutherford, President of NZEI Te Riu Roa:

"The Government's decision to close schools and early learning centres is a strong, decisive and necessary move in the fight to flatten the curve of Covid-19.

”Schools and early learning centres will be closed except for children of essential service workers on Tuesday and Wednesday, before being closed completely from Wednesday night.

"The decision will be a real relief to those working in schools and ECE centres who have become more anxious as the threat of Covid-19 has grown.

"Key to the Government's announcement was the assurance that all schools and ECE centres will continue to be funded as normal. We're talking with the Ministry of Education to make sure this means everyone working in education can continue to be paid as normal while they are forced to stay home."

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

Contact NZEI Te Riu Roa

 
 
 
