Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Emergency Committee Established For Swift Decision-making, Zero Per Cent Rates Increase Signalled

Tuesday, 24 March 2020, 8:43 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

An emergency meeting of Waikato Regional Council this evening agreed a process to enable swift decision-making in light of the Government’s announcement to impose alert levels 3 and 4 in the COVID-19 response.

Councillors also agreed to strive for a zero per cent rates increase in the 2020/21 financial year.

“There are tough times ahead for the people of our region, indeed the people of New Zealand. We need to be in tune with our tightening economy and the challenges our people are going to be facing across the Waikato,” chair Russ Rimmington said.

“It’s also important the regional council is able to respond swiftly,” Cr Rimmington said. “We’ve shown that we can tonight, and indeed are likely to be the first council in the country to move as quickly.”

Rather than holding formal meetings, urgent Waikato Regional Council decisions will be made by an emergency committee comprising chair Russ Rimmington, the chair of the relevant committee and chief executive Vaughan Payne by consensus.

The decision is in line with guidance from Local Government New Zealand.

“The Government has made the right decision for the safety of New Zealanders. It’s now very important that as a council we implement a plan that enables our organisation to continue providing essential services, because there are jobs we do that have an impact on people’s lives,” said Cr Rimmington.

A full review of the council’s services is already underway.

“You might wonder why councillors can’t continue to meet virtually. Quite simply, legislation requires councillors to be physically present to constitute a quorum. If legislation is changed there could be a move to electronic meetings instead of using the urgent decision-making delegations,” he said.

Councillors agreed during the meeting to lobby government to push forward with legislation changes to enable fully virtual meetings. In the meantime, staff would continue working on ways to enable that to better happen.

The emergency committee and delegations will be reviewed as soon as reasonably possible should such a legislative change to quorum requirements be made.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Long Lockdowns Need To Last, And The Ventilator Shortages

The lockdown announced yesterday by PM Jacinda Ardern is consistent with the advice from the Imperial College Covid-19 team in London, whose blueprint the NZ government has been following (a) in order to slow down the spread of the disease and (b) to even out the demands being placed on the health system. As Vox explains: The report outlines two scenarios for combating the spread of the outbreak. One is mitigation, which focuses on “slowing but not necessarily stopping epidemic spread.” Another is suppression, “which aims to reverse epidemic growth.”.. More>>

ALSO:

 

 
 

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 