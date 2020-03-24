Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Council Confirms Emergency Governance Measures, $22.5m Contingency Fund

Tuesday, 24 March 2020, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

Auckland Council’s Governing Body has today unanimously approved emergency measures to ensure effective governance of the city while it is in lockdown over the next four weeks.

Mayor Phil Goff says, “With New Zealand entering lockdown tomorrow, these measures mean we can continue to make the critical decisions needed to keep Auckland running while observing the physical distancing requirements announced by the government.

“From today, we will replace physical meetings with meetings by teleconferencing and audio-visual link.

“We have agreed to temporary establish a ‘supercommittee’ made up of the whole Governing Body to assume the functions and power of all committees except for the Audit and Risk Committee. That includes the responsibilities of the Civil Defence and Emergency Management Committee,” Phil Goff says.

Temporary emergency meetings will be held weekly and the new committee will remain in existence until it is deemed unnecessary by the Mayor and Deputy Mayor on recommendation of the Chief Executive. The terms of reference for this temporary Emergency Committee will include allowing all members to participate by audio or audio-visual link, with a quorum of two, chaired by the Mayor, with the Deputy Mayor as the committee deputy.

Deputy Mayor Bill Cashmore says these are extraordinary measures required by the extraordinary situation.

“It’s critical that Auckland Council is able to govern the city effectively while maintaining the physical distance guidelines required to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

“This structure will enable us to make decisions to keep Aucklanders safe while we respond to the challenges COVID-19 poses.”

The Independent Māori Statutory Board will be able to appoint two members to sit on the temporary Emergency Committee to vote on items that would have normally been decided with IMSB input.

The Governing Body also voted to establish a $22.5 million COVID-19 Emergency Fund for any urgent expenditure required to ensure organisational resilience in responding to COVID-19 and related disruption.

Phil Goff says, “Given the unprecedented nature of our current situation, and the potential for rapid and unforeseen developments, we need to be able to act decisively and effectively should we need to escalate our response, following the advice of health authorities and the government. The COVID-19 Emergency Fund will allow us to put further urgent measures in place rapidly should we be required to do so.”

Finance and Performance Committee Chair Desley Simpson agreed.

“There is no playbook for our current situation, so we need to have the capability to react quickly and be flexible should the need arise.

“The Emergency Committee will ensure that any expenditure of emergency funds is made with clear oversight and in the interest of our city and Aucklanders.”

Key points:

The Governing Body today agreed to:

  • Restrict physical attendance at meetings of the Governing Body, its committees and sub-committees to attendance by audio or audio-visual link. An Order in Council under the Epidemic Preparedness Act 2006, which will make members attending remotely count towards a quorum, is before the Government.
  • Establish immediately one committee made up of the whole Governing Body to assume the functions and power of all committees except for the Audit and Risk Committee.
  • The terms of reference for this temporary Emergency Committee will include all able to participate by audio or audio-visual link with a quorum of two, chaired by the Mayor, with the Deputy Mayor as the committee deputy.
  • Temporary Emergency Committee meetings will be held weekly.
  • The IMSB may appoint two members to sit on the temporary Emergency Committee to vote on items that would have normally been decided by a committee where they were a member.
  • The temporary Emergency Committee will take on the responsibilities of the Civil Defence and Emergency Management Committee.
  • This committee will remain in existence until deemed unnecessary by the Mayor and Deputy Mayor on recommendation of the Chief Executive.
  • Public input requests will be decided by the chair of the temporary Emergency Committee.

The Governing Body also agreed to establish a COVID-19 contingency fund of $22.5m for any urgent expenditure required to respond to COVID-19 or its impacts.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Long Lockdowns Need To Last, And The Ventilator Shortages

The lockdown announced yesterday by PM Jacinda Ardern is consistent with the advice from the Imperial College Covid-19 team in London, whose blueprint the NZ government has been following (a) in order to slow down the spread of the disease and (b) to even out the demands being placed on the health system. As Vox explains: The report outlines two scenarios for combating the spread of the outbreak. One is mitigation, which focuses on “slowing but not necessarily stopping epidemic spread.” Another is suppression, “which aims to reverse epidemic growth.”.. More>>

ALSO:

 

 
 

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 