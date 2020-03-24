Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Please Think Of Others, Do Not Stockpile Pharmacy Medicines

Tuesday, 24 March 2020, 4:24 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Hawke’s Bay pharmacists are calling on people not to stockpile medicines after pharmacy shelves were virtually stripped bare in the hours preceding the Prime Minister’s announcement yesterday that the country will go into lockdown at 11:59pm this Wednesday, 25 March.

Hawke’s Bay DHB Planning and Commissioning Manager, Di Vicary, said one pharmacy reported it had dispensed 300percent more prescriptions yesterday than usual, while other teams worked close to midnight to meet demand.

She urged calm, saying pharmacies were an essential business that would remain open throughout the national lockdown.

“Stockpiling medicines makes it more difficult for pharmacists, doctors and PHARMAC to avoid shortages for everyone,” said Ms Vicary.

“We all have a part to play in using health services responsibly at this challenging time so people who need care most don’t have to wait longer than they should.”

Ms Vicary said she understood people who needed to take medicines regularly may be anxious about continued availability from pharmacies, but stock was available.

“New Zealand’s medicines supply chain – PHARMAC, pharmacies, distributors and suppliers – work very well to minimise shortages, and to fairly distribute any medicines temporarily in short supply,” she said.

“People should not ask for more than these normal amounts – in other words, please do not try to ‘stockpile’ your regular medicines,” she said.

Ms Vicary said due to current demands, non-urgent prescriptions were unlikely to be dispensed on the same day.

“Please talk to your pharmacy about when your medicine would be ready,” she said.

People are asked to follow this national advice:

Renewing the prescription of your regular medicines

People should ensure they always have enough of their regular medicines for at least 1 – 2 weeks.

When it is time to renew your prescription, contact your medical centre. If you are well, they may be happy to renew your prescription without being seen, or they may offer to talk with you by telephone or online. Ask if these options are available for you.

Illness or isolating at home is not a barrier to getting your prescription and other medicines from your pharmacy.

Your medical centre can send your prescription to your preferred pharmacy for you.

You can then:

Note, there may be a small additional charge from your medical centre or pharmacy for additional services such as sending prescriptions or delivering your medicines.

