Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council’s Essential Services Continue, Public Sites Closed

Tuesday, 24 March 2020, 4:34 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

People in the Coromandel can be assured that our Council is continuing essential services such as providing safe drinking water and collecting rubbish. Playgrounds and customer-facing sites such as libraries and customer service centres have closed, following yesterday’s move to COVID-19 Alert Level 3 and then 4.

Alert Level 3 requires public venues to be closed and for businesses and organisations to introduce alternative ways of working to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At midnight on Wednesday 25 March, Alert Level 4 will be activated which means people are instructed to stay home unless they are delivering essential services. Non-essential businesses and educational facilities will also be requested to close.

The government’s COVID-19 website covid19.govt.nz lists essential services. They are updating the website with more detail about specific occupations and setting up an 0800 number, so keep checking back if you run a business and are unsure if it’s an essential service or not.

The government’s COVID-19 website also has details of the government’s financial support package, which includes a wage subsidy and business cash flow and tax measures.

In addition, our Council is working with Te Waka, the Waikato’s regional economic development agency, on business assistance they can offer. If you need support or advice, get in touch with one of Te Waka’s business advisors on 07 857 0538. They can offer an ear, advice and connect you with the right help. More information is available on their website tewaka.nz

At today‘s meeting our Council resolved to establish a COVID-19 Response Committee, with a quorum of two members in an effort to enable effective decision making during this period of extreme change. In addition Council’s other committees and Community Board meetings will not be held until further notice.

“We are all now in the COVID-19 Alert Level 3 and moving to Levl 4. Our lives have changed,” says our Mayor Sandra Goudie. “We will continue to have access to the essential services our Council provides. Of course our public facilities are closed, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. But you can rely on our core services continuing, which means there will still be safe drinking water coming out of your taps and having your rubbish collected while the restrictions are in place,” Mayor Sandra says.

”We are still around fixing emergency issues such as water leaks, dangerous potholes on Council roads or servicing public toilets, for example,” our Mayor says.

“We might be physically isolated from each other, but we are all in this together as a Thames-Coromandel community, and we will get through this season. Please look after each other and think about our elderly and those who are medically compromised. Reach out online or through the phone to support groups if you need help. Be kind,” Mayor Sandra says.

Note that water restrictions in Tairua-Pauanui have been raised to Alternate Days. This means hoses, sprinklers and outdoor irrigation systems can only be used on alternate days. If your address is an even number, you can use sprinklers etc on even-numbered days of the month. See our website at tcdc.govt.nz/water for updates on water restrictions.

The finishing touches to the Coromandel Town main street road upgrade has been put on hold while we are at Alert Level 4.

While our service centres are closed, many of our services are still available online at tcdc.govt.nz/onlineservices, and you can contact our customer services team on 07 868 0200 or customer.services@tcdc.govt.nz.

Keep up to date with any changes in Council’s services that may affect you at tcdc.govt.nz, on our Facebook page facebook.com/ThamesCoromandelDistrictCouncil or on our email newsletters. Subscribe at tcdc.govt.nz/subscribe if you haven’t already.

Check our website COVID-19 page tcdc.govt.nz/covid-19 for information on non-Council activities, services and events that we know have been cancelled, such as the Whitianga Ferry, which stops operations effective 7:30pm Wednesday.

• We offer online payment option for rates, dogs, parking and other infringement notices - tcdc.govt.nz/pay
• Our District Library members can also access over 18,000 e-books and e-audiobooks, which can be borrowed online 24/7 - tcdc.govt.nz/libraries
• The Waikato District Health Board is in the process of establishing Community Based Assessment Centres (CBAC) throughout the Waikato - waikatodhb.health.nz
• See the Ministry of Health website health.govt.nz for health advice and information or contact the Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or your local GP’s office..
• See covid19.govt.nz for everything you need to know.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Thames Coromandel District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Long Lockdowns Need To Last, And The Ventilator Shortages

The lockdown announced yesterday by PM Jacinda Ardern is consistent with the advice from the Imperial College Covid-19 team in London, whose blueprint the NZ government has been following (a) in order to slow down the spread of the disease and (b) to even out the demands being placed on the health system. As Vox explains: The report outlines two scenarios for combating the spread of the outbreak. One is mitigation, which focuses on “slowing but not necessarily stopping epidemic spread.” Another is suppression, “which aims to reverse epidemic growth.”.. More>>

ALSO:

 

 
 

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 