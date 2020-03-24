Two COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Hawke’s Bay

The Ministry of Health today confirmed Hawke’s Bay has two newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. This takes the total COVID-19 cases in Hawke’s Bay to three.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr Nick Jones said the confirmed cases were both in their 70s. Neither had needed hospital treatment and were recovering well in isolation at home.

The pair had both recently returned from overseas and had followed all of the proper protocol. As a result, there was no further contact tracing required

Air travel contacts would be followed up through the national contact tracing service.

Flight information is available here: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-current-cases

Dr Jones said there was no wider risk to the community from these confirmed cases and he again congratulated this pair for their vigilance in following all of the precautionary advice and keeping themselves isolated.

“We will be at Alert Level Four from midnight tomorrow (11.59pm Wednesday 25 March) – we must follow the rules, like these people had, so we don’t put others at risk.”

For more information go to https://covid19.govt.nz/government-actions/covid-19-alert-level/

If you are feeling unwell, recently returned from overseas, or if you have been in close physical contact with someone with a suspect or confirmed case of COVID-19 call your GP who may make an appointment for you to be assessed at a Community-Based Assessment Centre or call Healthline’s free 24/7 dedicated COVID-19 number on 0800 358 5453. Interpreters are available on request.

© Scoop Media

