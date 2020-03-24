Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

QLDC Provides Guidance For Visiting Campers

Tuesday, 24 March 2020, 4:48 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

With Aotearoa New Zealand moving to a phase of Alert Level 4 in response to the current COVID-19 outbreak, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is providing guidance for visiting campers.

Everyone is now required to lock down from midnight Wednesday 25 March.

Campgrounds and Hotels/Motels are considered essential services, so are allowed (and encouraged) to stay open during alert level 4. Wider accommodation options can be found at www.qldc.govt.nz/covid-19

If a camper is able to fund a modest cost for self-isolation in a commercial campsite they should contact either:

· Queenstown Holiday Park Creeksyde – 03-442 9447 - 54 Robins Road, Queenstown 9300

· Arrowtown Holiday Park – 03-442 1876 - 12 Centennial Avenue, Arrowtown 9302

· Wanaka Lakeview Holiday Park – 03-443 7883 - 212 Brownston Street, Wanaka 9305

· Glendhu Bay Motor Camp – 03-443 7243 - 1127 Wanaka-Mount Aspiring Road

· Qbox - 03-441 1567 - 21 Bowen Street Queenstown

All campers are encouraged to consider this option as high hygiene protocols will be in place.

For individuals who have been instructed to self-isolate (for example people arriving back into the country as of now) who choose a campervan option and/or must avoid family members, separate zones have been created in the above areas.

For those individuals that are Covid-19 positive, who are isolated in campervans, the Council has set up separate secure sites. Those cases will be managed through health providers, together with emergency management welfare.

If campers choose not to stay in a commercial campsite, they must respect all existing Responsible Camping boundaries and have a dedicated bathroom and shower onboard, a step further than the requirements of a ‘self-contained warrant card’. The campervan must remain in one location for the duration of the lock down period, with the exception of an individual sourcing essential supplies.

Campers need to restrict their movements in keeping with the Governments level 4 activation and should familiarise themselves with Council guidance:

· Campers are expected to find an appropriate location, such as a commercial campsite, and remain there for the full duration of the lock down period. the four week ‘Eliminate’ phase and beyond should it be extended. Campers should not expect to travel during this period.

· QLDC will not be enforcing its normal two-day maximum stay for freedom campers, to enable them to stay in a single location throughout this period.

· All existing responsible camping boundaries and zones will be respected, so camping should only take place in a commercial campground or designated responsible camping zone.

· Camping will not be permitted at the Luggate Red Bridge site.

· The Albert Town Camp Ground is currently open but the preference is that campers relocate to one of the commercial facilities listed above. Those campers will be engaged over the next 24 hours by Responsible Camping Ambassadors.

Responsible Camping Ambassadors will continue visiting camping hotspots throughout the district and providing guidance on where to stay, available facilities and expectations for the level 4 alert.

Further updates and guidance will be provided as the situation changes.

Central government has also offered funding support for temporary accommodation. To register phone 0508 754 163.

All of this guidance will be provided via the Campermate App and the Department of Conservation.

