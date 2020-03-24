Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Salvation Army Services Still Operating

Tuesday, 24 March 2020, 5:53 pm
Press Release: The Salvation Army New Zealand

The Salvation Army is continuing to distribute food parcels to those most in need.

As in past emergencies, The Salvation Army continue to support New Zealanders who are struggling.

All Salvation Army buildings will close to the public from close of business, Wednesday, 25 March due to the Government’s raising of the Covid-19 response to Level 4. However, the Army continues to work with the Government, other community service providers and our corporate partners to continue providing essential services.

The Salvation Army National Community Ministries Director Jono Bell says, first and foremost, New Zealanders need to support their whānau and neighbours during the lock down, within Ministry of Health protocols.

“A phone call or text could make a big difference to someone who lives alone during this time,” he says. “It’s an opportunity for neighbours to connect and help each other out with errands, especially if they are house-bound.”

Members of the public can ring their local Salvation Army centre to find out which services are still operating.

Jono says many New Zealanders are reaching out to help support the Army’s work in the community.

“The best way people can help those in need is by donating non-perishable food items to their local Countdown Supermarket,” he says.

Purple bins will be waiting to receive donations, which will then be distributed by The Salvation Army.

“We encourage people to visit our website where they can find more information on ways to donate. We will be doing our utmost to help people who will be really struggling through this upheaval,” Jono says.

The Salvation Army New Zealand

The Salvation Army Red Shield brand

Caring for people, transforming lives and reforming society.

The Salvation Army is an international movement and an evangelical branch of the Christian Church that expresses its ministry through a range of spiritual and social programmes. Our operational headquarters for New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga is in Wellington, New Zealand.

