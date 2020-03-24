Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nelson Buses Continue For Essential Staff And Essential Journeys

Tuesday, 24 March 2020, 7:49 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

From Thursday, 26 March Nelson buses will operate a reduced timetable and travel will be restricted to essential workers and people accessing essential services who are not unwell.

Buses on the Nelson to Richmond line, routes 1 and 2, will operate on a Saturday timetable Monday to Saturday, and keep the same timetable on a Sunday. There will be additional early morning services from 7am to ensure key workers can get to work at the start of their shift.

A reduced timetable for routes 3,4 and 5 can be found below, and there will be no Late Late Bus and no Stoke Loop Service.

Council and Central Government both see public transport as an essential service that supports key workers access places of employment while enabling healthy people to access essential services such as the supermarket, hospital or pharmacy.

While the risk of Covid-19 transmission remains high, it is imperative that Nelsonians using public transport continue to practice physical distancing and good hygiene. Stay at least one metre away from other passengers; this means keeping the seat next to you free.

If it is no longer possible for passengers to use the bus while remaining one metre apart, the driver will not stop to pick up new passengers. We do not anticipate the buses to be heavily used during this period, but if this becomes a problem Council will put on an extra service.

To protect our drivers the seats nearest them will be taped off. Please use seats further back on the bus. On buses that allow it, entry will not be through the front door, unless the middle doors have opened to allow a person using a wheelchair to get on.

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese stresses how important it is to maintain physical distancing.

“Please, only use public transport if you are an essential worker, or need to get food or health care and do not use it if you feel unwell. Right now, being careful is being kind, so please maintain an appropriate physical distance, and follow the Government’s advice regarding hygiene.”

Passengers are also being asked to make sure they have washed their hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds, or with hand sanitiser, at the start and end of their trip. Buses are now being cleaned at the end of every journey.

In addition to this, the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) has decided that all journeys on public transport services in New Zealand will be free until June 30 or if the alert level drops before then. This is to help protect the bus driver from unnecessary interaction with passengers. 

NELSON - RICHMOND : ROUTES 1 and 2 
From Monday to Saturday the normal SATURDAY timetable will apply with additional early morning services from 7am. 
Normal SUNDAY timetable

CITY SERVICES Routes 3 , 4 and 5 
From Monday to Saturday 
Route 3 Atawhai – 0700, 0800, 0930, 1030, 1130, 1240, 1310, 1410, 1500, 1600, 1700
Route 4 Brook – 0730, 0830, 0900, 1000, 11001, 1210, 1310, 1410, 1530, 1630, 1730
Route 5 Victory / Hospital – 0700, 0730, 0930, 1030, 1140, 1240, 1340, 1440, 1530, 1630, 1730
No Sunday services

NO LATE LATE BUS SERVICE
NO STOKE LOOP SERVICE

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Long Lockdowns Need To Last, And The Ventilator Shortages

The lockdown announced yesterday by PM Jacinda Ardern is consistent with the advice from the Imperial College Covid-19 team in London, whose blueprint the NZ government has been following (a) in order to slow down the spread of the disease and (b) to even out the demands being placed on the health system. As Vox explains: The report outlines two scenarios for combating the spread of the outbreak. One is mitigation, which focuses on “slowing but not necessarily stopping epidemic spread.” Another is suppression, “which aims to reverse epidemic growth.”.. More>>

ALSO:

 

 
 

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 