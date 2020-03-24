Work Together To Keep Each Other Safe: Police Message Ahead Of Move To Covid-19 Alert Level 4

New Zealand Police are releasing a multilingual message for our communities ahead of the country's move to Covid-19 Alert level 4.

Police are here to keep our communities safe and help prevent harm, but it's more important than ever that people help us with this.

That means staying home to help keep the wider community safe as part of the restrictions imposed.

We understand these will be stressful and unfamiliar times for many whānau around the country.

We ask that people take stock, take a breath and tautoko each other in the times ahead.

Today, Police are releasing a message in a number of languages for our diverse communities ahead of New Zealand moving to a Level 4 Covid-19 alert.

These videos can be accessed through the three Tāmaki Makaurau Police Facebook pages as below:

Te reo: Counties Manukau Police Facebook page

Tongan: Counties Manukau Police Facebook page

Samoan: Counties Manukau Police Facebook page

Punjabi: Counties Manukau Police Facebook page

Cook Island: North Shore, Rodney and West Auckland Police Facebook

Niuean: North Shore, Rodney and West Auckland Police Facebook

Kiribati: Auckland City District Police Facebook page

Fijian: Auckland City District Police Facebook page

Fijian Hindu: Auckland City District Facebook page

Hindu: Auckland City District Police Facebook page

Mandarin: This will be distributed through Chinese-speaking networks

Korean: North Shore, Rodney and West Auckland Police Facebook

