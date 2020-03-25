Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Keeping Heads Above Water

Wednesday, 25 March 2020, 11:58 am
Press Release: NZ Community Trust

New Zealand Community Trust is pleased to announce a grant of $15,000 to the Plimmerton Boating Club for breakwater maintenance. A recent engineering assessment of the wall after the loss of rocks from a moderate storm concluded that its deterioration would accelerate dramatically if it was not repaired. The longer term effects of climate change and rising sea levels in the Cook Strait will also put the jetties, boat sheds, and clubrooms in jeopardy. Maintaining a minimum height above the mean high water mark will allow the Club to continue operating safely for many years into the future.

Plimmerton Boating Club has two jetties and slipways that enable hundreds of people to get out on the water every week - fishing, diving, learning to sail, yacht racing, kayaking and jetty jumping. As long-time member Isabella Cawthorn commented, “It all relies on a seawall for protection from the mighty Cook Strait swells and the wall was damaged in some major storms. Thanks to the grant from NZCT, the seawall can now be repaired and the jetties will remain Plimmerton's gateway to adventures on the sea.” Contractors have already been consulted and construction is scheduled to start shortly.

Plimmerton Boating Club is primarily a sailing and fishing club, catering for all ages and most classes of yachts, from the small Optimist, through P Class, Starling, Laser, Sunburst, Sailboards, Z Class and Trailer Yachts. In addition to sailing events, races and regattas, the club runs a sailing academy and regular fishing competitions. Located in Karehana Bay, only fifteen minutes north of Porirua and half an hour from Wellington, it remains an oasis of relaxation with one of the best scenic views in the country, looking west out to Mana Island and south toward Porirua.

The Clubhouse now includes a quality restaurant, with a licensed bar and full catering, that provides the perfect venue for weddings, ceremonies, conferences, and other social functions. Prior to acquiring its own rescue boat, members and locals also carried out many rescues whenever yachts capsized and boats with engine trouble either stalled or caught fire. More recently, many exhausted windsurfers have also been saved from local waters.

The first official record of the Club's formation goes back to a meeting held in the Karehana Dressing Shed in April 1925 and it has a long and interesting history of community involvement ever since, with boating activities centred around the Club's present-day site, known originally as the Point. For about three years during WWII, it was manned by Army personnel and a variety of social functions were cancelled with a subsequent loss of revenue. In 1942, a special meeting was convened following notice of the Army's intention to demolish the Clubhouse, which was fortunately averted. The following year, the Club Committee received eighty pounds for demolition and restoration costs for eight boat sheds and after the war requested the removal of two gun pits from the property. Although the Club received some compensation for damages, one member recalled, "It wasn't worth it, because the soldiers with their hob-nailed boots ruined our dance floor.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


RNZ: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty


The man due to go on trial for the 15 March Christchurch mosque attacks has this morning pleaded guilty to all the charges he was facing.
At the High Court in Christchurch, Brenton Tarrant admitted 51 of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one under the Terrorism Suppression Act.
Until today he had denied all of the charges and was scheduled to stand trial in June. The guilty plea means he has become New Zealand's first convicted terrorist. More>>

 


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 