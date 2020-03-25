Missing Hunter - Stewart Island

Detective Alun Griffiths:

Police are currently assisting with a search and rescue operation on Stewart Island where a hunter is missing.

A 39-year-old man was a part of a group of 13 people hunting on the island, he failed to return back to the group on Monday afternoon.

Land Search and Rescue teams are involved in the search from both Invercargill and Stewart Island, as well as Police Search and Rescue staff.

Thermal technology is being used as well as a Land Search and Rescue search dog from Dunedin.

Police are focusing their search around the Lords River area.

