Dunedin Police Seek Sightings Of Vehicle In Relation To Aggravated Robbery

Dunedin Police are seeking sightings of a vehicle in relation to an aggravated robbery at the Z Valley Service Station on Kaikorai Valley Road, Dunedin on Monday 23 March.

At around 9:45pm on Monday night three men, one armed with a firearm, entered the store and stole cash and cigarettes.

Staff were present at the time but were uninjured.

The men then left the scene in a silver Subaru Impreza stationwagon, registration CYB66.

Dunedin CIB are currently investigating and ask anyone that recognises the vehicle pictured to come forward.

If you have information that can assist the investigation please contact Police on 105 quoting file number 200324/8800.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

