Christchurch Public Transport Service Exceptions

As previously advised, from Thursday 26 March, public transport in Greater Christchurch will run to Sunday timetables.

Senior Manager Public Transport Stewart Gibbon said that to support people relying on public transport to reach essential services, Metro is running additional services on a limited number of routes early in the morning and later in the evening, outside of the usual Sunday timetable operating hours.

“We appreciate these may not cover everybody who would like to use public transport for their essential travel, however we are doing our best and will review the demand for these services regularly,” he said.

Additional changes include Route 135, which travels from The Palms to New Brighton, will operate Monday to Saturday, using its Saturday timetable, and the Diamond Harbour Ferry timetable.

See more information on the Metroinfo website.

