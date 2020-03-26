Refuse Transfer Stations Stay Open, But With Changes Due To COVID-19

Our seven Refuse Transfer Stations (RTS) remain in operation for their usual operating hours but we’re having to make some urgent changes effective tomorrow morning in how they operate due to the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 coming into effect and the nationwide state of national emergency that has been declared.

From opening time tomorrow morning, 26 March, until further notice our RTSs will not accept any green waste, scrap metal or other waste that does not fit into an official blue Council rubbish bag.

Drop off points will be provided at all RTSs for people to drop off household refuse in blue Council bags, cardboard, plastic and glass during opening hours only.

RTSs will be staffed, with strict controls around contact and disposal to keep our communities, staff and contactors safe.

Please be kind and treat the workers with respect.

We are contacing commerical operators separately about these changes.

RTS hours and locations are at tcdc.govt.nz/rts

