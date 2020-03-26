Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Three New Cases Of COVID-19 In HB - One Linked To Cruise Ship Ruby Princess

Thursday, 26 March 2020, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Hawke’s Bay has three newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This takes the total COVID-19 cases in Hawke’s Bay to six.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr Rachel Eyre said two of the three cases were returned from overseas travel and these people were recovering well and had been in immediate isolation since returning from overseas.

Flight information is available here: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-current-cases

The third case was not linked to overseas travel but did have a connection to the Cruise Ship - The Ruby Princess.

Dr Eyre said anyone who had COVID-19 symptoms and came into close contact for 15 minutes or longer with passengers from The Ruby Princess, which docked 15 March, Napier Port, and is now symptomatic should call their GP. If someone was symptomatic and in isolation with others they should further distance themselves and have as little contact as possible with anyone else in their household, not share crockery and be vigilant regarding cleaning and handwashing.

While this case was still being investigated and Hawke’s Bay DHB’s Public Health team and the National Contact Tracing Service were following this up, it was known that places visited by the confirmed case while symptomatic were:

Gladys Mary Care Home, Tamatea, 17, 18, 19 and 20th March

Hohepa, Clive, 18 March

Harvey Norman, Hastings -19 March 10am

Cornocopia, Hastings,

Weleda, Havelock North, 19 March

Te Mata Bakery, 19 March

Mission Winery, 19 March

Dr Eyre said while the chance of infection being passed on while the person was visiting shops and wineries was low, anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should call their GP. Close contacts from these locations would already have or will shortly be contacted by members of the Public Health team or National Contact Tracing Service, if there was a greater risk of infection. Now everyone was in isolation, it would help prevent wider spread, Dr Eyre said.

In relation to The Gladys Mary Care Home the Public Health and infection prevention teams were working closely with the staff and all close contacts have been identified. The home did have a resident that was symptomatic and linked to the confirmed case. Test results were due tomorrow. In the meantime every precaution was being taken and the home was closed to all visitors.

Dr Eyre said this reinforced how important the rules of self- isolation were. If we can break the chain we will help prevent the virus from spreading any further.

For more information go to https://covid19.govt.nz/government-actions/covid-19-alert-level/

