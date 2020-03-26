Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Library EServices Open A Window To New Worlds

Thursday, 26 March 2020, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

The doors may be shut due to COVID-19 but Hamilton City Libraries has plenty of online services to keep people busy.

The libraries’ eCollection has more than 31,500 items, including eAudiobooks and eBooks, newspapers and magazines.

Hamilton City Council temporarily closed all community facilities from Sunday 22 March, including the city libraries, as a precaution to slow the spread of COVID-19. All facilities will remain closed now the country has moved to Alert Level 4.

Hamilton City Libraries Director Stephen Pennruscoe says customers can open a window to new worlds from their own home and this may help anyone feeling housebound, especially children and older people.

“There’s a huge amount of content available through our website for everyone in the family to enjoy and it’s not just limited to books,” he says.

“Libraries are big supporters of lifelong learning and our website also gives people access to free courses on anything from cooking and budgeting skills to university-level science and learning a new language.”

Hamilton City Libraries’ lifelong learning web page also has good tips on where to go online to learn Te Reo Maaori or New Zealand Sign Language.

All customers need to access the libraries’ online services is a computer or smartphone, an internet connection and a library card. eBooks can be read on a computer or phone as well as an eReader and hold fees on eContent have been temporarily waived.

People who aren’t members can join the library online and get instant access to content. They can use their temporary membership number to access library services until a permanent card can be issued when the libraries reopen. Membership is free for Hamilton residents and available for a small fee to non-residents.

Library staff can help with any technical questions – just email the library or send a message through the Hamilton City Libraries website.

The AnyQuestions homework help service, anyquestions.govt.nz, is funded by the Ministry of Education and offered by New Zealand librarians, including Hamilton City Libraries staff. The service is an online tool to help school students improve their research skills. The library website also has links to other useful education resources.

If you need a distraction from the present, why don’t you try the past? Hamilton City Council has an ongoing programme to digitise our public libraries’ heritage collection.

More than 2500 books, journals, magazines, memorabilia and oral history accounts are already online, including letters and diaries written by Hamilton’s early settlers.

The collection can be accessed through the Hamilton City Libraries eCollection web page and heritage librarians can answer questions on heritage@hcc.govt.nz.

If you’ve ever wanted to research your own family’s past, and now have the time, check out the family history resources on our online resources page.

Loan periods have been extended for all library items, including eContent. Customers will not be able to use the after-hours return slots to physically return items. Library staff are working remotely, so there is no one to clear the bins.

You can find all you need to know about accessing our eCollections on the Hamilton City Libraries website.

You can access free courses and much more through our lifelong learning and online resources pages.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


RNZ: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty


The man due to go on trial for the 15 March Christchurch mosque attacks has this morning pleaded guilty to all the charges he was facing.
At the High Court in Christchurch, Brenton Tarrant admitted 51 of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one under the Terrorism Suppression Act.
Until today he had denied all of the charges and was scheduled to stand trial in June. The guilty plea means he has become New Zealand's first convicted terrorist. More>>

 


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 